Track Premiere: Looking for The Bridge from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Mountain Home Music and Chris Jones & The Night Drivers have agreed to share their new single with our readers today as it is released ahead of their upcoming album.

It’s one written by Chris and Night Drivers bassist Jon Weisberger, the songwriting team responsible for most of their material, called Looking For The Bridge. But Chris said this one came about through a slightly different process.

“I’d say I’ve become a more melody-driven writer. I like the melody to be able to stand on its own, even if there were no lyrics. In the case of Looking For the Bridge, almost all the melody and the little signature lick came before any of the lyrics did. That’s a first for me.

Jon and I collaborated on the lyrics, and it’s really about looking for some way to get back over a divide of time to get a romance back to how it was.”

In addition to Jones on guitar and Weisberger on bass, The Night Drivers are Mark Stoffel on mandolin and Gina Furtado on banjo.

The full album, The Choosing Road, is set for release on March 29, and you can get the single now as an instant download when you pre-order the album from the popular download sites. It is also available as a single track purchase.

Radio programmers can get it now from AirPlay Direct.