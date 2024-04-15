Track Premiere: Heading West from The Stetson Family

We are delighted to highlight a new track today from Australia’s The Stetson Family, genre-defying bluegrass/acoustic band based in Melbourne, with no members related to one another, nor named Stetson. The name was chosen back in 2008 when the principals gave up the synth rock sound they had been performing under, and swapped over to play original bluegrass.

Their latest album, The Stars, If You Look Closely, is set for release this Friday, and they have asked us to share this song, Heading West, as a sample for our readers. Stetson Family fans across the globe have waited nine years since the last full-length project from the group, so this should be a welcome sound.

Heading West was written by guitarist John Bartholomeusz and lead vocalist Nadine Budge, who say that it is about having enough of chilly weather, and getting a move on to warmer climes.

“Sometimes, when the days turn cold and grey, you just have to pack up and move to the warmth, follow the sun, to thaw out your rattled bones and let the sun shine on in.”

The Stetson Family is completed with Colin Swan on banjo, Greg Field on fiddle and mandolin, and Luke Richardson on bass.

Have a listen to Heading West…

The Stars, If You Look Closely, is set for release on April 19, and pre-saves are enabled now online. Radio programmers will find the tracks now at AirPlay Direct.