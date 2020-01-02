Top 30 grassicana songs of 2019

As promised, here are the year-end results of our weekly grassicana radio playlist chart, displayed as a 2019 Top 30. It was compiled by combining results from our 52 Bluegrass Today Grassicana Weekly Airplay chart reports over the year.

ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS TOTAL 1 Infamous Stringdusters Rise Sun Tape Time Records Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 2674 2 Lonely Heartstring Band The Other Side Rounder Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 2520 3 Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon Hurricane Rain Pinecastle Terry Herd, Ray Cardwell 2038 4 Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon Alright Pinecastle Ray Cardwell 1790 5 Deanie Richardson Jack of Diamonds Pinecastle Public Domain (Arranged by Emory Gordy Jr.) 1725 6 Della Mae Bourbon Hound Rounder Celia Woodsmith 1724 7 Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes Livewire Traviana Aubrey Eisenman 1681 8 Deanie Richardson Chickens In The House Pinecastle Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1514 9 Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Rikki Don’t Lose That Number Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1450 10 Lonely Heartstring Band Just A Dream Rounder Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1264 11 Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Wild Mustang Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1208 12 Chatham County Line The Last Time Yep Rock Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1199 13 Della Mae w/Avril Smith & Alison Brown Sixteen Tons Rounder Merle Travis 1174 14 Songs From The Road Band Lesson I Can’t Unlearn Lucks Dumpy Toad Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1102 15 Love Canon Kyrie Eleison Organic Steven Park, John R. Lang, Richard J. Page 1092 16 Becky Buller Heart Of The House Dark Shadow Becky Buller, Sarah Majors 1067 17 The Wooks Glory Bound Gnar Vector Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1009 18 Town Mountain New Freedom Blues Town Mountain / Tone Tree Music Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1003 19 Mountain Heart You Can’t Hide A Broken Heart Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 873 20 Tim O’Brien Band Crooked Road Howdy Skies Tim O’Brien 806 21 Peter Rowan The Light In Carter Stanley’s Eyes Rebel Peter Rowan 740 22 The Travelin’ McCoury’s Southbound McCoury Music Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 650 23 Billy Droze w/Tommy Emmanuel That’d Be You RBR Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Will Hiatt 645 24 Mile Twelve City That Drowned Independent Mile Twelve 576 25 Danny Burns w/Tim O’Brien Great Big Sea Bonfire Danny Burns 547 26 Dead South Diamond Ring Six Shooter Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 538 27 McKay & Leigh New Cut Road Voxhall Records Guy Clark 534 28 Billy Strings Taking Water Rounder William Apostol, Jon Weisberger 509 29 Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Crave Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 505 30 Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes Lovesick Traviana Aubrey Eisenman 472