Top 30 grassicana songs of 2019

As promised, here are the year-end results of our weekly grassicana radio playlist chart, displayed as a 2019 Top 30. It was compiled by combining results from our 52 Bluegrass Today Grassicana Weekly Airplay chart reports over the year.
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITERS
|
TOTAL
|
1
|Infamous Stringdusters
|Rise Sun
|Tape Time Records
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|2674
|
2
|Lonely Heartstring Band
|The Other Side
|Rounder
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|2520
|
3
|Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon
|Hurricane Rain
|Pinecastle
|Terry Herd, Ray Cardwell
|2038
|
4
|Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon
|Alright
|Pinecastle
|Ray Cardwell
|1790
|
5
|Deanie Richardson
|Jack of Diamonds
|Pinecastle
|Public Domain (Arranged by Emory Gordy Jr.)
|1725
|
6
|Della Mae
|Bourbon Hound
|Rounder
|Celia Woodsmith
|1724
|
7
|Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes
|Livewire
|Traviana
|Aubrey Eisenman
|1681
|
8
|Deanie Richardson
|Chickens In The House
|Pinecastle
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1514
|
9
|Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
|Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
|Compass
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1450
|
10
|Lonely Heartstring Band
|Just A Dream
|Rounder
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1264
|
11
|Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
|Wild Mustang
|Compass
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1208
|
12
|Chatham County Line
|The Last Time
|Yep Rock
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1199
|
13
|Della Mae w/Avril Smith & Alison Brown
|Sixteen Tons
|Rounder
|Merle Travis
|1174
|
14
|Songs From The Road Band
|Lesson I Can’t Unlearn
|Lucks Dumpy Toad
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1102
|
15
|Love Canon
|Kyrie Eleison
|Organic
|Steven Park, John R. Lang, Richard J. Page
|1092
|
16
|Becky Buller
|Heart Of The House
|Dark Shadow
|Becky Buller, Sarah Majors
|1067
|
17
|The Wooks
|Glory Bound
|Gnar Vector
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1009
|
18
|Town Mountain
|New Freedom Blues
|Town Mountain / Tone Tree Music
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1003
|
19
|Mountain Heart
|You Can’t Hide A Broken Heart
|Compass
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|873
|
20
|Tim O’Brien Band
|Crooked Road
|Howdy Skies
|Tim O’Brien
|806
|
21
|Peter Rowan
|The Light In Carter Stanley’s Eyes
|Rebel
|Peter Rowan
|740
|
22
|The Travelin’ McCoury’s
|Southbound
|McCoury Music
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|650
|
23
|Billy Droze w/Tommy Emmanuel
|That’d Be You
|RBR
|Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Will Hiatt
|645
|
24
|Mile Twelve
|City That Drowned
|Independent
|Mile Twelve
|576
|
25
|Danny Burns w/Tim O’Brien
|Great Big Sea
|Bonfire
|Danny Burns
|547
|
26
|Dead South
|Diamond Ring
|Six Shooter
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|538
|
27
|McKay & Leigh
|New Cut Road
|Voxhall Records
|Guy Clark
|534
|
28
|Billy Strings
|Taking Water
|Rounder
|William Apostol, Jon Weisberger
|509
|
29
|Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
|Crave
|Compass
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|505
|
30
|Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes
|Lovesick
|Traviana
|Aubrey Eisenman
|472