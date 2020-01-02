Top 30 grassicana songs of 2019

Posted on by John Lawless

As promised, here are the year-end results of our weekly grassicana radio playlist chart, displayed as a 2019 Top 30. It was compiled by combining results from our 52 Bluegrass Today Grassicana Weekly Airplay chart reports over the year.

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Infamous Stringdusters Rise Sun Tape Time Records Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 2674

2

 Lonely Heartstring Band The Other Side Rounder Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 2520

3

 Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon Hurricane Rain Pinecastle Terry Herd, Ray Cardwell 2038

4

 Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon Alright Pinecastle Ray Cardwell 1790

5

 Deanie Richardson Jack of Diamonds Pinecastle Public Domain (Arranged by Emory Gordy Jr.) 1725

6

 Della Mae Bourbon Hound Rounder Celia Woodsmith 1724

7

 Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes Livewire Traviana Aubrey Eisenman 1681

8

 Deanie Richardson Chickens In The House Pinecastle Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1514

9

 Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Rikki Don’t Lose That Number Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1450

10

 Lonely Heartstring Band Just A Dream Rounder Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1264

11

 Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Wild Mustang Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1208

12

 Chatham County Line The Last Time Yep Rock Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1199

13

 Della Mae w/Avril Smith & Alison Brown Sixteen Tons Rounder Merle Travis 1174

14

 Songs From The Road Band Lesson I Can’t Unlearn Lucks Dumpy Toad Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1102

15

 Love Canon Kyrie Eleison Organic Steven Park, John R. Lang, Richard J. Page 1092

16

 Becky Buller Heart Of The House Dark Shadow Becky Buller, Sarah Majors 1067

17

 The Wooks Glory Bound Gnar Vector Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1009

18

 Town Mountain New Freedom Blues Town Mountain / Tone Tree Music Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1003

19

 Mountain Heart You Can’t Hide A Broken Heart Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 873

20

 Tim O’Brien Band Crooked Road Howdy Skies Tim O’Brien 806

21

 Peter Rowan The Light In Carter Stanley’s Eyes Rebel Peter Rowan 740

22

 The Travelin’ McCoury’s Southbound McCoury Music Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 650

23

 Billy Droze w/Tommy Emmanuel That’d Be You RBR Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Will Hiatt 645

24

 Mile Twelve City That Drowned Independent Mile Twelve 576

25

 Danny Burns w/Tim O’Brien Great Big Sea Bonfire Danny Burns 547

26

 Dead South Diamond Ring Six Shooter Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 538

27

 McKay & Leigh New Cut Road Voxhall Records Guy Clark 534

28

 Billy Strings Taking Water Rounder William Apostol, Jon Weisberger 509

29

 Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Crave Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 505

30

 Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes Lovesick Traviana Aubrey Eisenman 472

