Top 30 bluegrass Gospel songs of 2019

ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS TOTAL

1 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne When Jesus Swings The Wrecking Ball Mountain Fever Rick Stanley, Donna Ulisse 3761

2 Peter Rowan A Crown He Wore Rebel Lois Mann and Mac Odell 1817

3 Clay Hess Band Tougher Than Nails Pinecastle Ron Block 1687

4 Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys Beautiful Hills of Home Stanley Family Records Billy Wise, Joan Wise 1539

5 Billy Droze With The Isaacs Till I Get Home RBR Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman 1375

6 Crowe Brothers Don’t Leave Him Hangin’ Mountain Fever Carl Jackson, Kathy Louvin, Chuck Pearson 1266

7 Claire Lynch Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout Billy Blue Rick Lang 1251

8 Farm Hands Hillbilly Graham Pinecastle Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1199

9 Ali Shumate Jezebel Hadley Music Group Ali Shumate, Donna Ulisse, David Haley Lauver, Rick Stanley 1094

10 Balsam Range Angel Too Soon Mountain Home William M Maddox, Paul W Thorn 1074

11 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive Even Somebody Like Me John Boy & Billy Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz 1049

12 The Churchmen I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor Morning Glory Carroll Arnn 826

13 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne Gonna Rise and Shine Mountain Fever Barney Rogers 742

14 King James Boys More Than Enough Morning Glory Danny Roberts, Daryl Mosley 691

15 Sister Sadie Since I Laid My Burden Down Pinecastle Public Domain 657

16 Balsam Range Let My Life Be A Light Mountain Home J. R. Varner 635

17 High Fidelity My Saviour’s Train Rebel Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 595

18 Aaron Frosty Foster When I Wake Up To Sleep No More Beehive Marion Easterling 589

19 Merle Monroe He Will Roll You Over The Tide Pinecastle Kyla Rowland 573

20 Blue Highway That Sounds More Like Heaven To Me Rounder Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct 571

21 King James Boys The Master’s Standing By Pinecastle Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct 558

22 Turning Ground I’ve Lived A Good Life Bonfire Nathan Arnett 533

23 Chigger Hill Boys & Terri Songs Like Those (For Days Like These) Terri Argot Gore, Mike Richards, Ricky Gore 520

24 Nothin’ Fancy That Home Far Away Mountain Fever Ruby Rakes 447

25 Joe Hott Cry From The Cross Rural Rhythm Johnnie Masters 427

26 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Glimpse Of The Kingdom Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 416

27 Turning Ground I’m Gonna Wear A Crown Bonfire Nathan Arnett 414

28 Larry Cordle Scared The Hell Out Of Me Mighty Cord Larry Cordle, Larry Shell 370

29 Rhonda Vincent How Can You Refuse Him Now Upper Management Hank Williams 363