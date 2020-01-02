Top 30 bluegrass Gospel songs of 2019

Closing out our years-end charts for 2019, here are the Top 30 Gospel songs as played on bluegrass radio last year. The chart is generated by combing all the results from our Bluegrass Today Weekly Gospel Airplay chart.
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITERS
|
TOTAL
|
1
|Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
|When Jesus Swings The Wrecking Ball
|Mountain Fever
|Rick Stanley, Donna Ulisse
|3761
|
2
|Peter Rowan
|A Crown He Wore
|Rebel
|Lois Mann and Mac Odell
|1817
|
3
|Clay Hess Band
|Tougher Than Nails
|Pinecastle
|Ron Block
|1687
|
4
|Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys
|Beautiful Hills of Home
|Stanley Family Records
|Billy Wise, Joan Wise
|1539
|
5
|Billy Droze With The Isaacs
|Till I Get Home
|RBR
|Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman
|1375
|
6
|Crowe Brothers
|Don’t Leave Him Hangin’
|Mountain Fever
|Carl Jackson, Kathy Louvin, Chuck Pearson
|1266
|
7
|Claire Lynch
|Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout
|Billy Blue
|Rick Lang
|1251
|
8
|Farm Hands
|Hillbilly Graham
|Pinecastle
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|1199
|
9
|Ali Shumate
|Jezebel
|Hadley Music Group
|Ali Shumate, Donna Ulisse, David Haley Lauver, Rick Stanley
|1094
|
10
|Balsam Range
|Angel Too Soon
|Mountain Home
|William M Maddox, Paul W Thorn
|1074
|
11
|Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
|Even Somebody Like Me
|John Boy & Billy
|Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz
|1049
|
12
|The Churchmen
|I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor
|Morning Glory
|Carroll Arnn
|826
|
13
|Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
|Gonna Rise and Shine
|Mountain Fever
|Barney Rogers
|742
|
14
|King James Boys
|More Than Enough
|Morning Glory
|Danny Roberts, Daryl Mosley
|691
|
15
|Sister Sadie
|Since I Laid My Burden Down
|Pinecastle
|Public Domain
|657
|
16
|Balsam Range
|Let My Life Be A Light
|Mountain Home
|J. R. Varner
|635
|
17
|High Fidelity
|My Saviour’s Train
|Rebel
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|595
|
18
|Aaron Frosty Foster
|When I Wake Up To Sleep No More
|Beehive
|Marion Easterling
|589
|
19
|Merle Monroe
|He Will Roll You Over The Tide
|Pinecastle
|Kyla Rowland
|573
|
20
|Blue Highway
|That Sounds More Like Heaven To Me
|Rounder
|Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct
|571
|
21
|King James Boys
|The Master’s Standing By
|Pinecastle
|Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct
|558
|
22
|Turning Ground
|I’ve Lived A Good Life
|Bonfire
|Nathan Arnett
|533
|
23
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
|Songs Like Those (For Days Like These)
|Terri Argot Gore, Mike Richards, Ricky Gore
|520
|
24
|Nothin’ Fancy
|That Home Far Away
|Mountain Fever
|Ruby Rakes
|447
|
25
|Joe Hott
|Cry From The Cross
|Rural Rhythm
|Johnnie Masters
|427
|
26
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Glimpse Of The Kingdom
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger
|416
|
27
|Turning Ground
|I’m Gonna Wear A Crown
|Bonfire
|Nathan Arnett
|414
|
28
|Larry Cordle
|Scared The Hell Out Of Me
|Mighty Cord
|Larry Cordle, Larry Shell
|370
|
29
|Rhonda Vincent
|How Can You Refuse Him Now
|Upper Management
|Hank Williams
|363
|
30
|Audie Blaylock & Redline
|The Gate Called Beautiful
|615 Hideaway Records
|Reed Jones
|354