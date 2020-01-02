Top 30 bluegrass Gospel songs of 2019

Posted on by John Lawless

Closing out our years-end charts for 2019, here are the Top 30 Gospel songs as played on bluegrass radio last year. The chart is generated by combing all the results from our Bluegrass Today Weekly Gospel Airplay chart.

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne When Jesus Swings The Wrecking Ball Mountain Fever Rick Stanley, Donna Ulisse 3761

2

 Peter Rowan A Crown He Wore Rebel Lois Mann and Mac Odell 1817

3

 Clay Hess Band Tougher Than Nails Pinecastle Ron Block 1687

4

 Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys Beautiful Hills of Home Stanley Family Records Billy Wise, Joan Wise 1539

5

 Billy Droze With The Isaacs Till I Get Home RBR Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman 1375

6

 Crowe Brothers Don’t Leave Him Hangin’ Mountain Fever Carl Jackson, Kathy Louvin, Chuck Pearson 1266

7

 Claire Lynch Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout Billy Blue Rick Lang 1251

8

 Farm Hands Hillbilly Graham Pinecastle Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 1199

9

 Ali Shumate Jezebel Hadley Music Group Ali Shumate, Donna Ulisse, David Haley Lauver, Rick Stanley 1094

10

 Balsam Range Angel Too Soon Mountain Home William M Maddox, Paul W Thorn 1074

11

 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive Even Somebody Like Me John Boy & Billy Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz 1049

12

 The Churchmen I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor Morning Glory Carroll Arnn 826

13

 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne Gonna Rise and Shine Mountain Fever Barney Rogers 742

14

 King James Boys More Than Enough Morning Glory Danny Roberts, Daryl Mosley 691

15

 Sister Sadie Since I Laid My Burden Down Pinecastle Public Domain 657

16

 Balsam Range Let My Life Be A Light Mountain Home J. R. Varner 635

17

 High Fidelity My Saviour’s Train Rebel Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 595

18

 Aaron Frosty Foster When I Wake Up To Sleep No More Beehive Marion Easterling 589

19

 Merle Monroe He Will Roll You Over The Tide Pinecastle Kyla Rowland 573

20

 Blue Highway That Sounds More Like Heaven To Me Rounder Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct 571

21

 King James Boys The Master’s Standing By Pinecastle Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct 558

22

 Turning Ground I’ve Lived A Good Life Bonfire Nathan Arnett 533

23

 Chigger Hill Boys & Terri Songs Like Those (For Days Like These)   Terri Argot Gore, Mike Richards, Ricky Gore 520

24

 Nothin’ Fancy That Home Far Away Mountain Fever Ruby Rakes 447

25

 Joe Hott Cry From The Cross Rural Rhythm Johnnie Masters 427

26

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Glimpse Of The Kingdom Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 416

27

 Turning Ground I’m Gonna Wear A Crown Bonfire Nathan Arnett 414

28

 Larry Cordle Scared The Hell Out Of Me Mighty Cord Larry Cordle, Larry Shell 370

29

 Rhonda Vincent How Can You Refuse Him Now Upper Management Hank Williams 363

30

 Audie Blaylock & Redline The Gate Called Beautiful 615 Hideaway Records Reed Jones 354

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today