Tommy Long continues to improve

We just received this very encouraging report from Tommy Long, guitarist and vocalist with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, about his progress healing from treatment for throat cancer. He has been on a medical leave of absence from the band since March, and he shares these words with fans and friends.

“As of now it looks like they got the cancer in my throat. I’m still on a feeding tube because radiation burned the back of my tongue and I can’t swallow. I’m in good spirits and want to thank everyone for their prayers. Thanks for the cards and letters, and for donating to my GoFundMe page.

Lorraine Jordan and Pinecastle records are hosting a benefit concert with Pinecastle artists in downtown Raleigh at the city market concert hall from 4:00 p.m. to midnight during IBMA week with food and drinks.

They are also selling BBQ plates September 10, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with music by Carolina Road and Garrett Newton Band at Panther Branch community building on Jordan Road in Garner, NC. Donations will be accepted.

On my birthday August 21, I got a nice letter from IBMA. They sent me a check from the IBMA trust fund.

This really helps me out with some of my medical bills and allows me to get my dental work started. I have attended IBMA for the past 6 years I was with Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road. We played showcases and street fest and hosted the kids camp last year. I will miss that opportunity for now, but I plan to attend in 2018.

I appreciated IBMA for this help and want everyone to know IBMA is helping others.”

Tommy Long