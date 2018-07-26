Tom T. Hall sez: I’m not dead yet!

This morning’s (7/26) print edition of the Tennessean in Nashville carried a nice story about Tom T. and Dixie Hall being inducted into the IBMA Hall of Fame this year. But a photo caption mistakenly indicated that both of them were deceased.

Fans will remember that Miss Dixie passed in January of 2015 at the age of 80, but Tom T. is still going strong!

The caption in the paper read, “Dixie Hall, 80, a prolific bluegrass songwriter, is pictured with husband, Tom T Hall. They have both passed away.”

Tom T.’s assistant Annette says that when she got in to the office this morning, the phone was ringing off the hook, with dozens of phone messages already piled up. It was friends of Tom’s calling to check on him and see if they had missed some news.

She says that he is fine and dandy, and delighted to see how much people care.

In typical good humor he responded that, “Now that it’s printed in the paper, I don’t have to pay taxes anymore!”

In all seriousness though, Tom T. mostly wanted to make sure that everyone knew that he was alive and well, and didn’t want anyone to worry about him. He has slowed down a bit, but at 82 years of age, he is still very much with us.

The Tennessean is mortified about the error.