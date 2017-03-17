Tim Stafford on Safari in South Africa

Would you be inclined to travel to South Africa to see and photograph plains wildlife in their natural habitat? How about to study guitar with bluegrass master, Tim Stafford?

Well… how about both? Tim will be working with Music Safari Workshops in Africa next year on a 10-day excursion through the wilds of Africa. Six days of the tour will feature detailed instruction with Tim on rhythm and lead guitar, plus seminars and exercises in improving your songwriting. These will be held in a number of luxurious, five-star lodges offering all the comforts of home, plus the opportunity to sample native cuisine.

There will also be time each day to experience the animals who live on the plains, and photograph them during the morning, and in the evenings when they are most active.

The Safari runs January 5-14, 2018 and the number of students is limited to only 6 to ensure that everyone can take advantage of their time with Tim. Pricing and registration details can be found online, along with an overview of Stafford’s curriculum.

Whatever will the animals think about the unusual sounds emanating from the lodges? Take a chance and find out!