‘Till I Met You video from Cup O’Joe

We’ve had our eye on Cup O’Joe since they were teenagers making practice videos in the living room of their family home. Flash forward about eight years and this sibling trio from Northern Ireland is now an international touring act, with an artistically engaging EP to their credit.

Another project, In The Parting, has been recorded and is being prepared for an early 2020 release, but a video for the first single is released today. It’s a lovely song, ‘Till I Met You, written by the youngest of the three Agnews, Tabitha, who plays banjo and sings, along with brothers Reuben on guitar and Benjamin on bass. They are further supported by David Benedict of Mile Twelve on mandolin, to whom Tabitha was recently wed, and award-winning Irish fiddler, Niall Murphy.

You can hear the strains of traditional Irish folk music blended with a contemporary bluegrass sensibility in ‘Till I Met You, which one supposes is written about her romance with Benedict. Even now, as a married couple, they are bi-continental, with David living in Massachusetts and Tabitha in Ireland, and them flying back and forth as tour schedules allow to be together. The tale is told in three quarter time with a distinctly Celtic influence.

‘Til I Met You is available now wherever you stream or download music online. More information on In The Parting should be available as we approach year’s end.