Thursday report from Grey Fox 2024

Yebin Kim with Country Gongbang at Grey Fox ’24 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Once again it was a magical time at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in the mountains of New York. Every July the hills truly come alive with the sound of music as multiple stages host all sorts of fantastic music and dance. The campgrounds are home to jamming, the making of new friends and reuniting of old ones. 

This festival really has a unique feel as it has a great variety of stages, each with their own feel, able to showcase artists in large and small environments, along with workshops and led jam sessions. I applaud Grey Fox for providing such a broad range of fantastic musicians, celebrating the roots of our traditional music, as well as some of the freshest ideas of how it is growing and evolving, both from the region and around the world.  

Grey Fox also has really cool vendors with all sorts interesting crafts, and a large variety of foods and great coffee keeping even a discerning palate happy. 

The festival stages opened with a showcase from the students at the Berklee College of Music, led by Bruce Molsky.  The acts included tunes from traditional bluegrass to jazzy grass, and even Shakti style Asian-influenced fusion with a mind-blowing percussive dancer. This festival does a fantastic job of presenting a mix of very traditional music, as well as those pioneering new branches growing out of those traditional roots. 

Here is a little taste of the band from Berklee called Lotus Feet. These guys are amazing, and I look forward to seeing loads more of them in various forms in years to come. 

Country Gongbang from South Korea at the High Meadow Stage

The band Cat Fish in the Sky at the Creekside Stage

Le Vent du Nord- an stupendous band from Quebec, Canada

Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger celebrating their “must have” latest recording which has recently been released. 

And spontaneous on-stage musical adventures with an all star lineup headed up by the great Casey Driessen. 

Shadow Grass rocking the Catskill Stage Thursday night

And a collection of Thursday photos

Joe Newberry and Bruce Molsky jamming backstage at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Bruce Molsky and Joe Newberry jamming backstage at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Berklee students with Bruce Molsky at the Creekside Stage at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Bruce Molsky's Fiddle Birthday Party in the Grassroots Tent at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Bruce Molsky's Fiddle Birthday Party in the Grassroots Tent at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Bruce Molsky's Fiddle Birthday Party in the Grassroots Tent at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Bruce Molsky's Fiddle Birthday Party in the Grassroots Tent at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Catfish in the Sky at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Yebin Kim with Country Gongbang at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Yebin Kim with Country Gongbang at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Country Gongbang at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Face painting fun at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Leigh Gibson at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Gibson Brothers with Frank Solivan in the Creekside Tent at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Hooping fun at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Nicholas Boulerice with Le Vent du Nord and his hurdy gurdy at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
André Brunet with Le Vent du Nord at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Mark Gamsjagger & The Luster Kings at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Nicholas Boulerice with Le Vent du Nord at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Oliver Demers with Le Vent du Nord at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Le Vent du Nord at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Le Vent du Nord at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sten Isachsen with Mark Gamsjagger & The Luster Kings at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Nothing like good coffee at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Réjean Brunet with Le Vent du Nord at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Bryan McDowell with The Sam Grisman Project at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sam Grisman at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Oliver Demers with Le Vent du Nord at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Dani Flowers with Sister Sadie at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sister Sadie at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Maddie Dalton with Sister Sadie at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sister Sadie at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Taproot String Band at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Jam tent in action at the 2024 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

