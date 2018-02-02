Thunder Dan – new single/video from Sideline

There’s a bunch of new music hitting today, with both singles and videos burning up the bluegrass airspace.

Next up is the debut single from the upcoming Sideline project on Mountain Home. It’s a familiar topic for a bluegrass song, the mountain man come to town causing murder and mayhem in his wake. Written by Josh Manning, Thunder Dan is told in a bluesy, pentatonic style and presented on screen in this storyline video put together by Ty Gilpin at the label.

Sideline is Steve Dilling on banjo, Skip Cherryholmes on guitar, Jason Moore on bass, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, Troy Boone on mandolin, and Bailey Coe on guitar.

Thunder Dan is the first track to be heard from the band’s next album, Front and Center, due to drop sometime this spring. Mountain Home will be focusing heavily on singles in 2018, so look for similar releases from their artists in the near future.

Radio programmers can download the single now at AirPlay Direct, and fans can stream or purchase it from the popular online sites.