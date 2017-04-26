Three scholarships available for 2017 Banjo Camp North

Music Camps North in Charlton, MA has announced that they will offer three scholarships for this year’s Banjo Camp North. The scholarship program is named for the late Mike Kropp, performer, advocate, and longtime friend to the northeastern banjo community, who managed BCN during the last year of his life.

Two full tuition scholarships will be available for the 2017 camp, held May 19-21, and one for half the cost of tuition. Assistance is based on need and ability, as demonstrated in a brief essay and a submitted sound recording, though no financial information need be disclosed. Those already pre-registered for camp are still eligible to apply for a scholarship.

Full details and an application can be found online. Submissions must be received by May 5 to be considered.

Instructors at Banjo Camp North will include the cream of the crop for both three finger and clawhammer banjo, including Tony Trischka, Adam Hurt, Alan Munde, BB Bowness, Cathy Fink and many others.

New for 2017 is fiddle classes taught by Laura Orshaw, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and Jane Rothfield.

Tuition ranges from $450 – $675, depending on accommodations.

For more information, visit the Music Camps North web site.