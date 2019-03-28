Those Pictures Mean A Whole Lot More These Days from Hammertowne

Mountain Fever has dropped a new single from Hammertowne. It’s real Kentucky bluegrass, written and recorded in the bluegrass state.

A new song by guitarist and vocalist David Carroll, who has written a great many songs for Hammertowne and other artists in our music, it’s one he says cuts deep as it comes from a tragedy in his personal life.

“On my late mother’s 91st birthday, my three children, a couple of grandkids, and I went and spent the day with her. It was the best time, and thankfully we took a lot of cellphone pics on that day. Less than four months later we lost my mom in a tragic house fire. Losing your mom, especially like that, was horrible enough, but I also lost nearly everything from my childhood, especially most of our family pictures. I had posted the pictures we took of her birthday on Facebook a day or two after we took them, and on the anniversary of that date, they appeared in my Facebook memories. Lots of folks commented, knowing the story, to which I responded off the cuff “Yea, those pictures mean a whole lot more these days.”

I instantly knew it would be a song. It’s probably my personal favorite of anything I’ve ever written. It’s very personal – to say the least.”

Hammertowne is Dale Thomas on banjo, Scott Tackett on guitar, Doug Bartlett on fiddle, Chaston Carroll on mandolin, and Bryan Russell on bass, along with Carroll.

Those Pictures Mean A Whole Lot More These Days is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.