Thornton Spencer passes

Thornton Spencer, fiddle player with The Whitetop Mountain Band, passed away on Saturday evening, November 25, 2017. A U.S. Army veteran, he was 82 years of age when he passed

Born on November 12, 1935, in Rugby, Virginia, Thornton Lee Spencer grew up surrounded by traditional music.

He learned to play the fiddle in the 1940s being taught by his brother-in-law, the revered fiddle maker and player Albert Hash, when Spencer described himself as “just a kid”.

Spencer went on to describe his initiation ..

“I used to pick the guitar with him some in his fiddle shop. One day, I was admiring one of his fiddles he had hanging on the wall and he said to me, ‘Thornton, I believe you can learn.’ So, he showed me how to play two tunes—the Chicken Reel and Rag Time Annie.”

Spencer learned to play the two tunes sufficiently well that Hash gave Spencer the fiddle.

In his early 20s Spencer played in the Virginia Mountain Boys. Most of the band members, who numbered anything up to eight individuals in all, were from the Cabin Creek area in Whitetop, Virginia.

During his Army service he was based at Fort Benning, GA. In 1960 the master sergeant noticed Spencer playing the fiddle in the various jams that took place in the barracks, and started to put together a group with the intention that the band do some U.S.O tours. The attempt ended when playing for a dance at Columbus, GA, a guitarist started fighting with the drummer and the master sergeant ended up in jail.

In the 1977 Spencer and his wife, Emily, moved to Mouth of Wilson where they joined Albert Hash’s Whitetop Mountain Band.

The threesome also started an old-time music program at Mt. Rogers School, a small K-12 public school, in Whitetop, where the students learned to play the fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass, and to dance.