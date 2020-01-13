Thompson Guitars launches Northwest Flatpick Camp

Preston Thompson Guitars has announced the launch of Northwest Flatpick Camp, their first weekend guitar workshop in Sisters, OR. They have partnered with the Oregon Bluegrass Association and Sisters Folk Festival to bring Dan Miller and Tim May up to teach at the camp.

April 30-May 3 are the dates for this first run, with additional instruction offered by northwester guitar teachers Joe Suskind and Dale Adkins. The location for all events is Black Butte Ranch, where there will be 14 spots for students, with one scholarship available.

Full registration details can be found online.

Also new from Thompson is their audio CD, Handmade to Hand Played, recordings made by their guitar endorsers in support of their Preston Thompson Memorial Scholarship fund. The fund was established in memory of Preston Thompson, founder and original luthier with the company, who died last year following serious complications from surgery.

Proceeds from the CD go to the fund, which will award a couple of new Thompson guitars each year to deserving young players.

Performers on Handmade to Hand Played include: Molly Tuttle, Josh Rinkel (Alex Leach, Laura Orshaw, Seth Mulder, Jasper Lorentzen), Peter Rowan, Laurie Lewis (Tom Rozum & Nina Gerber), Claire Lynch, Billy Strings, Tim Stafford, Adam Schlenker (Steven Fox & Matt Opachick), Adam Chowning (Tristan Scroggins, Megan Chowning & Brandon Bostic), Trey Hensley & Chris Luquette, Chris Jones & Megan Chowning, Pete Kartsounes, Tim May (Steve Smith).

The album is available for download from CD Baby, and on CD from Thompson’s web site.