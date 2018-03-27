The Whiskey & The Guitar from Junior Sisk

We’ve made much over the years of what a compelling vocal stylist we have in Junior Sisk, and how well he epitomizes the lonesome mountain sound of bluegrass from the Appalachian region. His recent albums have earned consistent raves, with multiple tracks spending time on our radio chart.

Some of his fans have expressed concern this year since Sisk indicated that he would be recording without his longtime band, Ramblers Choice, and trying out some new things in the studio for his next project. Would he abandon his old time, Stanley-inflected sound, or go to a slick, Nashville-influenced approach?

But the release of a first single, The Whiskey & The Guitar, should erase any doubts about where Junior is going with his music. This one is a whimsical song by Marc Rossi and Jeff Walter which conveys a message that is both comical and tragic. It is told as a discussion between an old guitar and a bottle of whiskey, both insisting that their owner loves them best.

Working this time out with Thomm Jutz producing, the track features some top Music City sidemen. Justin Moses is on banjo, with Ashby Frank on mandolin, Jason Carter on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. Jutz handles the guitar, who speaks first in this debate.

It’s a Junior Sisk track, through and through.

Sounds like a hit!

The Whiskey & The Guitar is available for download purchase now from popular online sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Look for a full new album from Junior, A Brand New Shade Of Blue, June 8 on Mountain Fever Records.