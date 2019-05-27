The Story Behind the Song – Black Flowers

Songs about coal mining have been a part of folk music from the time when major commercial production began in earnest in Appalachia in the 1870s, as exemplified by John Wallace Crawford’s Only a Miner Killed, composed in 1877.

Later, Florence Reece’s Which Side Are You On? was a question about the miners in a 1931 strike in Harlan County, Kentucky.

They are present in early country music – witness the Carter Family’s Coal Miner’s Blues, recorded in 1938, and later, in 1946, singer-songwriter Merle Travis, whose father and brothers were coal miners, wrote the oft-recorded lament Dark as a Dungeon.

Nowadays there are many coal mining songs in the country/americana/bluegrass catalog. These include Come All You Coalminers; The L & N Don’t Stop Here Anymore; Jean Ritchie’s West Virginia Mine Disaster; several by Hazel Dickins many of which are classics including Black Lung, Coal Miner’s Grave, The Mannington Mine Disaster and They’ll Never Keep Us Down; the heart-aching Dream of a Miner’s Child; Come All You Coal Miners; Last Train from Poor Valley; Randall Hilton’s Coal Town Saturday Night; Coal Black Mining Blues; One Morning in May; Dixie and Tom T. Hall’s I’m A Coal Mining Man; Billy Edd Wheeler’s Coal Tattoo; Darrell Scott’s You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive; Dwight Yoakam’s Miner’s Prayer; Green Rolling Hills (of West Virginia); John Prine’s Paradise; In Those Mines; Daddy’s Dinner Bucket; Becky Buller’s In Those Mines; Steve Earle’s The Mountain; Tim Stafford’s Union Man and Valerie Smith’s In Those Mines, to mention a few.

Another recently penned coal mining song is Lynn Miles’ evocative ballad, Black Flowers, recorded by Claire Lynch and found on her 2016 CD, North by South (Compass Records), a set of songs by Canadian artists.

As have many others, Miles’ song, Black Flowers, has its origins in West Virginia ….

“I was playing on the Mountain Stage radio show in West Virginia many years ago. I was on tour, so I was driving around that part of the country.

I was struck by the shape of the hills, and the little houses and trailers that folks were living in at the bottom of these hills. It seemed like they would never get any sunlight. I started thinking about the coal miners who worked underground then went home to a place with no sunlight. I wondered if any flowers would grow there, and I imagined coal dust falling on a flower.

I’m always interested in the person who’s not in the spotlight, the bit player in the drama, so I thought about the woman who would be at home in this setting, and the dangerous work of coal miners.

Also, I’d been carrying around the idea that the funeral parlor is usually the nicest building in depressed little towns.”

Black Flowers

I live beside this old coal mine

the whistle blows every day on time

when rain pours down and the wind blows hard

black flowers grow in my yard

When I lost my man down that old coal shaft

I swear I heard the devil

and the angels left and they took my heart

and black flowers grow in my yard

The under taker is a busy man

he got a clean blue shirt and soft pink hands

he got a paved drive way and a brand new car

and black flowers grow in my yard

When the baby cries I sing “hush little one”

but I fear that I’m gonna come undone

when the rain pours down and the wind blows hard

black flowers grow in my yard

black flowers grow in my yard

black flowers grow in my yard

Music and Lyrics by Lynn Miles © 2000

Mummy Dust Music Copyright reserved

Claire Lynch’s superb rendition of Black Flowers is rated a standout track on her Grammy® nominated album, North by South.