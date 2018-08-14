The Rebel And The Rose video from Becky Buller

John Lawless

Dark Shadow Recording has released another music video for Becky Buller with one of the tracks from her current album, Crepe Paper Heart.

The video was recorded just as the song was cut on the album, as a duet with Sam Bush on mandolin and Becky on clawhammer banjo. Becky had written The Rebel And The Rose as a period piece, set during the time of the Civil War in the US, and says that she holds this one close to her heart.

“This song is special to me on so many levels, from writing it with my dear friend, Tony Rackley, to recording it with my hero, Sam Bush. The message of hope in this song is timeless; not one of us is so broken that love can’t mend us.”

The album is available wherever you go to download or stream your favorite music.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

