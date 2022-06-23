The Place That I Call Home from Circus No. 9

Bonfire Music Group is trumpeting the imminent release of their self-titled project for Circus No. 9 with a bluegrass single, The Place That I Call Home.

The song was written by mandolinist and vocalist Thomas Cassell with Jon Weisberger, and the lyrics describe a garden, but might perhaps actually be recalling an inner dialogue. You can draw your own conclusion. Circus No. 9 is not always a straight ahead bluegrass outfit, but this one is right down the line, with a bit of a John Hartford vibe.

Cassell is supported by his bandmates, Ben Garnett on guitar and Vince Ilagan on bass, with banjo from five string wunderkind Matthew Davis, who has since left the group at attend seminary, and guest fiddle from John Mailander.

It’s a terrific track with some fiery instrumental exchanges. Have a listen…

The Place That I Call Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

The full Circus No. 9 album will be released on July 1.