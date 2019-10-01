The Henrys video from Bowregard

Colorado’s Bowregard, still on a high from winning the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Festival band competition in June, has released a music video today for their song, The Henrys.

Banjo picker James Armington tells us that it came from inside the band, like much of the material they perform.

“The Henrys is a song written by guitar player, Max Kabat. It tells the story of an outlaw running from his fate and was inspired by the stories of Roald Dahl taking place in the Henry Mountain Range of central Utah. The Henrys, as well as many other Bowregard original songs, will be featured on our debut album that is set to be released in early 2020.”

Video production was handled by Mineral Sound in Lyons, CO.

In addition to Max and James, Bowregard is Colleen Heine on fiddle, Justin Konrad on reso-guitar, and Zachary Smith on bass.

The Boulder-based band started hot out of the gate, also winning the band contest at Ullrgrass less than a year after they formed. They will start work later this month on their initial, self-produced project.

This is a clever bunch, with strong songs and crisp delivery – plus one of the coolest band names in bluegrass!