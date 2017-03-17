WBCM-Radio Bristol, housed in the Birthplace Of Country Music Museum has been making waves on the radio air waves since its beginning, a little over a year ago. The eclectic programming attracts people’s ear from all over the globe. Playing brand new music, or reaching back to a fuzzy 78rpm acetate, there is something for everyone on Radio Bristol.

Speaking of reaching back, Radio Bristol has most recently blew the dust off a classic radio show and re-energized it a bit. The classic Farm & Fun Time Show has came back full force as a live monthly concert series, along with The Farm and Fun Time Noon Show airing every Friday “noon to noon thirty” on your radio dial. The original Farm and Fun Time Show aired originally on WCYB in the hey day of radio greatness. The likes of Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, Jim & Jesse, Curly King, Mac Wiseman, The Sauceman Brothers, and many more have sung their songs for the good folks listening in all around the greater Bristol region.

With today’s technology and the station’s love for the past, Radio Bristol now brings the magic of live radio and The Farm and Fun Time programming to anyone who may want to tune in online. This idea to bring back and old style of radio was the brain child of Program Director, Kris Truelsen.

“In little over one month since its launch, The Farm And Fun Time Noon Show has been a huge success for Radio Bristol. It has served as a great extension to our monthly live broadcast. We have had people tuning in from all over the globe! We are proud to continue the Farm and Fun Time tradition and are pleased to see people are responding so positively. Farm and Fun Time played an important role in bluegrass and country music history and we are excited to see the awareness of this program grow and its story continue!”

Kris chose the traditional bluegrass act from East Tennessee, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, to host The Farm and Fun Time Noon Show every Friday. Their love for keeping tradition alive compliments Radio Bristol’s programming ideas.