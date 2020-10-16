The Brothers Young – with Junior Sisk and Heather Berry Mabe

There really isn’t anything much more exciting than watching talented young people grow into professional musicians. Not only do we get to enjoy what they can already do now, but contemplating what they will do in the future gives great hope for the ongoing development of bluegrass music.

Today we have the honor to introduce you to The Brothers Young, from right here in my hometown of Roanoke, VA. Ayden Young, at 14 years of age, is already a skilled banjo player, who with his younger brother, 10 year old Blane, has recorded a pair of traditional bluegrass songs at Mountain Fever Studios in nearby Willis, VA.

The first of those is released today as a single, their version of Pretty Polly, recorded with some real life bluegrass superstars.

The boys attracted the attention of their pastor, Quigg Lawrence, who in addition to being a Bishop in the Anglican Church, is also a passionate bluegrass fan. He arranged for his favorite pickers, Junior Sisk, Heather Berry Mabe, and Jonathon Dillon, to assist the boys in the studio. It was a dream come true for Ayden and Blane, playing in a major bluegrass studio with such top line professional artists. Blane chopped mandolin rhythm with Jonathan taking the solo, with Doug Bartlett on fiddle, Heather on guitar, and Scott Mulvahill on bass.

Young Ayden kicks off the song in impressive fashion, which would surely have made Dr. Ralph proud.

Pretty Polly by The Brothers Young is available now wherever you stream or download music online.

Here are some photos of the boys during their big day in the studio.