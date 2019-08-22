The Bo Isaac Blue Grass Radio Show coming to Kentucky

Another new bluegrass radio program is set to launch this week, this time in northeastern Kentucky.

Kool Hits 105.7 in Ashland, KY has announced the debut this Saturday of the The Bo Isaac Blue Grass Radio Show on Saturday, August 24 at 5:00 p.m. Their broadcast signal covers the Ashland, KY and Huntington, WV region, and also reaches into southern Ohio. But listeners worldwide can catch the show via online streaming for the station’s web site, or using their free app for iOS or Android devices.

Bo is a popular bluegrass entertainer in eastern Kentucky, and Kimball Keller, the show’s Executive Producer and Director, shared a brief description of what the program will entail.

“Bo’s show will feature current bluegrass music, as well as a walk down memory lane with many original bluegrass musicians, with a touch of Bo’s comedy, bluegrass news, and so much more.”

In addition to the Saturday time slot, the Blue Grass Radio Show will air on Wednesdays, also at 5:00 p.m.

Keller also suggested that Bo will have a number of other projects announced in the near future, including a documentary film and more of his comedy, and suggests that fans follow them on Facebook to catch any further news.