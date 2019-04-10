The American Bluegrass Festival in Prague 

Rosťa and Iva Čapek have announced the line-up for what they are calling The American Bluegrass Festival, to take place in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 27, 2019.

Iva Čapková (Čapek) reaches out ….

“Let us invite you to The American Bluegrass Festival – the rare opportunity to see ten amazing bluegrass musicians from the USA on one stage in Prague, Czech Republic!”

The line-up is as follows ….

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley – Ickes is a long-time, well-established instrumental resophonic guitar player, and Hensley is a wonderful guitarist and vocalist.

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado – Scroggins is a two-time national banjo champion, who eventually mastered his own powerfully expressive style. His band is now an IBMA award nominated international touring bluegrass band.

Becky Buller – an amazing fiddle and banjo player and vocalist. She is a two-time Grammy® award-winning song-writer and 8-time IBMA award winner.

Missy Raines – 7-times IBMA Bass Player of the Year.

Ned Luberecki – was named IBMA Banjo Player of the Year in 2018.

Jeff Scroggins clearly enjoys experiencing different cultures …..

“I am very excited to be going to Prague!! I really love Europe in so many ways, and I’m always excited to get to visit a new country or city there. I have been hearing of the great bluegrass scene in the Czech Republic for a long time now, and I’ve always wanted to go, plus my friends that have traveled a lot in Europe rave about what a lovely and amazing city Prague is.

I met the Capeks a couple of years ago at Kaufman ‘Kamp’ in Tennessee, and we have been trying to figure out a time to get there ever since, and so it’s very exciting to be able to add it to this already amazing tour of Germany, Switzerland, and France.”

In response to query about his son’s involvement, Scroggins offers this clarification …

“Tristan had originally been planning to be a part of the tour, but he had a firm commitment on the back of the tour that ironically conflicted with the Prague date that he was unable to resolve. However, we are very excited to have the amazing Jesse Brock on board for the tour!!”

The festival full of stars will take place at OREA Pyramida Hotel (Dlabačov Hall), on Monday, May 27, 2019, with shows at 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

More information is available at the Capek Instruments website.

Tickets cost from Kč 490 to Kč 890 CZK (Czech koruna) and are available from Iva Čapek (email).

Rosťa Capek has been making banjos and mandolins since 1985, all built by hand. He has been presenting shows in the capital city every year since 2010.