Thalia Capos offers woodgrain phone cases for grassers

The good folks at Thalia Capos have come up with a new way for bluegrass lovers to show their festival cred. Phone cases with rosewood sides, inlaid with the image of your favorite instrument!

Thalia came to prominence in 2014 with their idea to use highly-figured wood veneers to adorn a high quality capo for fretted instruments. Their beautiful designs caught on right away with pickers in every style, but really… who uses a capo more than bluegrass pickers? A few years later the company introduced flatpicks made from tone woods.

Now Thalia is utilizing their veneering equipment to build these attractive phone cases at their California facility. Phone cases are available now for banjo, dreadnaught guitar, mandolin, and reso-guitar designed to fit most popular smart phones. You can choose a case for iPhone 5 through X, Galaxy S7 through 10 Plus, the Hawaii P20 and 30, and over 200 more models.

Each case sells for $46. They are made to order so delivery is usually available within a few days.

In truth, they offer phone cases for all sorts of guitars and basses, both electric and acoustic. Most of the body shapes associated with companies like Martin, Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, and Rickenbacker can be seen online.

No cases yet for fiddle or upright bass, but if you let them know of your interest, you never know.