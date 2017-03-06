Temecula Valley Bluegrass Festival returns in 2017

Bluegrass lovers in southern California who have been bemoaning the loss of the Huck Finn festival can take some relief in this news.

The Temecula Valley Bluegrass Festival is being resurrected under new management. It had been announced after the 2016 event that the festival would be discontinued, but arrangements have been made for it to carry on under the auspices of Tim Moyer and the Moyer Entertainment Group, organized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit to benefit music programs in the region’s schools.

Tucalota Creek Ranch will serve as the site for the festival, set to run April 28-30 this year. A number of local and national sponsors have come on board, and a full slate of performers have been booked.

Full details can be found online.

