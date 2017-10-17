Teaser video from the Deer Creek Boys

Mountain Fever Records has released a teaser video to showcase the music from their recent release by The Deer Creek Boys, Midnight & Dawn.

Released during IBMA week where the Boys were invited showcase artists, the record features 12 new tracks from this dynamic young group. The video gives a taste of their muscular, Virginia/North Carolina style of bluegrass music, with just a touch of tenderness.

Midnight & Dawn is available wherever quality bluegrass is sold. Radio programmers can download the tracks at AirPlay Direct.