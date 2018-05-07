Summer of ‘Shine Series in East TN announced for 2018

The Ole Smoky Moonshine distilleries in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN will again be hosting a series of free bluegrass music shows this summer. Billed as the Summer Of ‘Shine Series, they are co-produced by Moonstruck Management, and will feature many of the top performers in country and bluegrass on stage at Ole Smoky.

The Gatlinburg shows start later in May, and are all bluegrass groups. They will run roughly once a month through the end of October. There is no admission charge to visit the distilleries or attend the concerts, and they can be a great addition to a trip to Dollywood or other attractions in the area during the summer.

Shows at Ole Smoky in Gatlinburg include:

5/25 – Balsam Range

5/26 – Loose Strings

6/7 – Love Canon

6/30 – Michael Cleveland

7/27 – Lonesome River Band

8/11 – The Wayfarers

9/21 – Ralph Stanley II

10/6 – Hogslop String Band

10/12 – The Cleverlys

10/26 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

In Pigeon Forge, the shows feature more of the country acts.

5/11 – John Popper

6/14 – Ashley McBryde

7/13 – The Cleverlys

8/3 – Hogslop String Band

8/9 – Love and Theft

8/29 – Everclear

10/4 – Eve 6

You can find more information about all the entertainment offerings at Ole Smoky online, where they have live bluegrass pretty much every day during the warm weather months.