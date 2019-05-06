Steve Sutton Memorial Benefit May 10 in Canton, NC

A memorial benefit concert is scheduled this Friday to celebrate the memory of popular North Carolina bluegrass musician Steve Sutton, who died suddenly at age 61 around this time of year in 2017.

Steve had been a staple on banjo and guitar in the Asheville area with a couple of the players that went on to work with Balsam Range. He would frequently be seen with Marc Pruitt or Darren Nicholson’s bands, and taught music lessons in the region most of his adult life.

The show on May 10 will bring together several artists who were friends of Sutton for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Colonial Theater in Canton, NC, just west of Asheville. Set to perform are Bill Kaman, Gena Britt, Crowe Brothers, Beth Lawrence, Whitewater Bluegrass Co, Marc Pruitt Band, Hazel Creek, Darren Nicholson Band, Larry Barnwell, and other special guests.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to a music scholarship at a local high school, and the IBMA Trust Fund which assists bluegrass professionals in need.

More information about tickets can be obtained by calling 828-235-2760.