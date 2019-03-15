Steve ‘N’ Seagulls launch US tour tonight

Here’s another Power of the Internet story, and its brush with bluegrass music.

By now we all know that a viral video can wrench anyone, anywhere from utter obscurity to online sensation in just a matter of days. A shy, self-effacing waitress could become an internet star by slipping and sliding across a restaurant floor without spilling her tray, or a young boy for falling hilariously into a pool. As long as someone has a video camera rolling, which seems to always be the case.

The ease of sharing video on social media has allowed such things to reach millions of people in short order. And we have seen it hit in our bluegrass community. Just recently, Williamson Branch made a family video of the girls singing I’ll Fly Away on the steps of a church, much like they have done many times. But this one hit a nerve, and it has been shared more than 10 million times on Facebook.

Another unexpected example of Internet famous in the bluegrass world is the Finnish band, Steve ‘n’ Seagulls, who have rocketed to worldwide acclaim after a video of them doing a bluegrass version of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck in a simple rural setting went mega-viral in the summer of 2014. Soon these five guys were international stars, and the video now has well over 77 million views.

Keeping up the theme of grassy rock and metal covers, the band has gathered a large and loyal following to themselves, with a long list of clever videos on YouTube.

They have now released their third album on Spinefarm Records, a Finnish label that specializes in heavy metal, and they are bringing their acoustigrass style to the US. It’s not exactly bluegrass, nor true metal, but a hybrid of both. Not for everyone, to be sure, but great fun for anyone with an appreciation of both styles.

Billed as the Grainsville Tour USA, based on the title of the new record, Steve ‘n’ Seagulls start tonight with an SXSW showcase in Austin, TX, followed by a string of dates across the central and western states through April 6.

Here’s their promotional video for the tour.

You might also enjoy their version of You Shook Me All Night Long…

…and the one that started it all.

You can find information on all the dates on their US tour online.