Steve Gulley to Lori Lambert Promotions

Lori Lambert Promotions in Wapakoneta, OH has announced the signing of Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle to the agency. Lambert will provide publicity and social media services, plus booking representation, for Steve and his group, who perform all across the US from their home base in east Tennessee.

Gulley has been involved in bluegrass and Gospel music all of his life. His father, Don, was also a musician who toured with The Pinnacle Mountain Boys when Steve was a youngster, so he got an early immersion into the ways of the bluegrass, and a deep love for the sound. A highly accomplished tenor vocalist, Steve is also a fine songwriter, who developed his skills working at Renfro Valley as a young man. He was hired away by Doyle Lawson and spent several years on the road with Quicksilver, and was a founding member of Mountain Heart. From there he helped create Grasstowne with Alan Bibey, and now fronts his own band.

Steve says he has high hopes about what Lori can do for them, herself a professional bluegrass entertainer as well.

“I’ve known Lori Lambert for many years and have always admired her work ethic and love for the music and it’s great community. I’m really excited about working with her and expanding New Pinnacle’s fan base and road schedule. I know she’ll do a great job promoting us. She’s going to be a great asset. At the same time, I want to take this opportunity to give a huge word of thanks to my dear friend, Andrea Roberts, who has been our only booking agent for the nearly 5 year history of the band. She’s done a fine job representing me and the boys and we really appreciate her friendship and hard work. We’re excited to see what the future holds!”

Lori has an equal respect for Gulley.

“I’m so looking forward to working with Steve. I’ve been a fan for years plus consider him just one of the family. I have strong ties to East Tennessee since all my family is from that neck of the woods! He’s just a true friend snd all around one of good guys. I believe in Steve Gulley snd New Pinnacle and consider it to be an honor to be affiliated with an award winning group of individuals. We’d love to bring this group to your local venue or festival!”

For more information on Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, contact Lori on Facebook or by phone (567.204.0929).