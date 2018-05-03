Steep Canyon Rangers on The Tonight Show (3/3)

The Steep Canyon Rangers are scheduled as the musical guests on tonight’s (May 3) edition of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The guys are stoked as it is their first guest appearance as just the band, without Steve Martin, with whom they had played the show several times. They have three shows this weekend in New York City, both with and without Steve, and they will be plugging those dates on the show.

They will perform Out In The Open, the title track from their current CD, written by Sarah Siskind, Mike Guggino and Graham Sharp.

Graham said he would try to snag some photos on set and send them along. If he does, we’ll put them up tomorrow, hopefully with some video as well.

The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. (ET/PT), and the musical segment is typically the very last before the show weds at 12:30. Set those DVRs of you can’t stay up that late!