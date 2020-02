State of Arkansas from Mountain Bridge

Mountain Bridge has released a new single this week, The State of Arkansas. The South Carolina Band specializes in contemporary/traditional bluegrass, often with an acoustic country vibe. But everything they do is filtered through their deep respect for the people who started this music years ago.

Josh Johnson plays fiddle, with Chad Simpson on guitar, Codie Sloan on banjo, Barron Rogers on mandolin, and Chris Williamson on bass. They appear regularly throughout the Carolinas.

Their version of this old folk song came into bluegrass by way of Earl Taylor when he was working with Jim McCall and The Stoney Mountain Boys, though it has been performed many times by others, like Pete Seeger and Slim Critchlow. It has a nice medium-tempo feel, and is sung by Barron Rogers.

The State of Arkansas is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.