Stanley Brothers Tribute at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Posted on by John Lawless

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at Stanley Brothers Tribute – photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys headlined an all-star tribute to the Stanley Brothers on Wednesday night at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville. It was scheduled to coincide with the Museum’s current exhibit, Ralph Stanley: Voice from on High, which will remain on display through January 6, 2019.

Other artists who appeared included Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, The Gibson Brothers, Dierks Bentley with The Travelin’ McCoury’s, Dan Auerbach, and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. All performed music from the rich Stanley Brothers catalog.

  • All participants at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Ralph Stanley II at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Dierks Bentley and Ronnie McCoury at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Jimmy Quine, Dan Auerbach, and Tim O'Brien at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Gillian Welch and Sierra Hull at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Dierks Bentley and The Travelin' McCourys at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • David Rawlings and Gillian Welch at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Dan Auerbach at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Ralph Stanley II at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • The Gibson Brothers at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Sierra Hull and Justin Moses at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Sierra Hull at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Ronnie McCoury at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Alex Leach and Randall Hibbitts with The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Justin Moses and Sierra Hull at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • Sierra Hull at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • All hands on deck for the grand finale at the Stanley Brothers Tribute (Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum 10/24/18) - photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today