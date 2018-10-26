Stanley Brothers Tribute at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys headlined an all-star tribute to the Stanley Brothers on Wednesday night at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville. It was scheduled to coincide with the Museum’s current exhibit, Ralph Stanley: Voice from on High, which will remain on display through January 6, 2019.

Other artists who appeared included Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, The Gibson Brothers, Dierks Bentley with The Travelin’ McCoury’s, Dan Auerbach, and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. All performed music from the rich Stanley Brothers catalog.