Spinney Brothers return for selected 2020 dates

Once you’ve been bitten by the bluegrass bug, you can never get it out of your system. Most of of know that is true, as one recently-retired group is discovering for themselves.

After deciding to take some time off the road in 2017 following 25 years of rigorous touring in the US and Canada, The Spinney Brothers have announced that they will resume performing together in 2020, focusing on selected dates. Don’t expect to see them going out and staying out on the road, but fans can look forward to seeing them next year at some of their favorite events.

Joining the brothers, Allan Spinney on guitar and Rick Spinney on banjo, will be long time bandmates Gary Dalrymple on mandolin and Terry Mumford on bass. No dates have yet been posted on their web site, but you can expect to see them going up soon. Initially, the Spinneys will be performing primarily in their part of northeastern Canada, with more shows further out as the year goes on.

During their earlier days, The Spinney Brothers, released a total of 12 albums, four for their current label, Mountain Fever. All sorts of awards and accolades have come their way over the years, including multiple #1 hits, and recognition from Canadian and American bluegrass organizations.

Regarding today’s announcement, Rick and Allan offer thanks for all the fans that have supported them over the years.

“We were always so grateful for all the opportunities that came our way, and for all the faith countless people put in us; the promoters, DJs and of course, the fans. Traditional bluegrass music is in our blood, and we are so excited to have the opportunity to get out once again and perform.”

Keep an eye on the Spinney’s web site for 2020 show dates.