Special tributes to be featured at Jenny Brook 2018

Special tributes to bygone bluegrass stars are on the docket at the 2018 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival in Tunbridge, VT. Three stage shows are scheduled to honor iconic artists, along with a book signing and interview session.

Jimmy Martin gets the biggest honor, with Audie Blaylock performing a set consisting of some of Martin’s biggest numbers on Friday, June 22. Audie is a former Sunny Mountain Boy, having worked with Jimmy during the 1980s on mandolin. He later paid his respects with the album, A Tribute to Jimmy Martin: The King of Bluegrass, in 2004, a multi-artist spectacular that also included fellow Martin alums J.D. Crowe, Kenny Ingram and Paul Williams.

Barbara Martin will also be on hand to do book signings before and after Audie’s set for her autobiography, Don’t Give Your Heart To A Rambler – My Life With Jimmy Martin, The King Of Bluegrass. She will be interviewed on June 23 by Kris Truelsen on the festival’s Weston Stage, where she will also sign copies of the book.

Remington Ryde will do a tribute to The Storyteller, James King on Thursday the 21st. Their latest recording, A Storyteller’s Memory, is an appreciation of King’s music, and they will feature these songs in their set.

And also on Saturday, Feller & Hill with Tony Holt will recall the contributions of The Boys From Indiana. Tom Feller and Tony Holt are both descended from the family who launched that group, and they sound remarkably like The Boys when they sing their songs.

Jenny Brook runs four days, and has lots of top bluegrass artists on the bill. You can fin all the pertinent details online.