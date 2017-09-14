SPBGMA statement on new rules for 2018

Late last month we published an article laying out some of the new rules in place for the 2018 SPBGMA national convention in Nashville. Typically held the first weekend in February, this event signals the bluegrass reawakening each year following the long winter without much activity. People come from all over the country to listen to music, pick and jam, and see friends in a convivial environment.

Following our piece (by C.J. Lewandowski), Stephanie Jones of SPBGMA has asked us to run this statement from the organization, restating these changes and the reasons why they needed to be made. We do so without further comment.

Statement from SPBMGA to clarify details in regards to the Nashville Convention February 2018:

I would like to clarify some information that has been circulating in the bluegrass community. There are 3 basic changes for SPBGMA Nashville 2018.

The first exciting change, upon our arrival, the hotel is to have completed a multi-million dollar renovation of the entire hotel. The Sheraton Music City Hotel has been our home for so many years now so it will be exciting to see all the updates and upgrades that have been completed. I am sure we will all be glad to see a fresh new Sheraton Music City Hotel for the SPBGMA Convention.

Due to the renovations, the hotel is no longer allowing showcases to be held in the sleeping rooms. The SPBGMA organization is in full support of this decision as we want to respect their investment in the completed renovations. We have worked closely with the hotel to be able to provide the best options we can so that the showcasing can continue to be part of the event. Please contact Monica Bates at 615-456-6706 or mo.bates@comcast.com for information on reserving a showcase room. Out of respect for all performers, we have also stated specific showcase room times as to not interfere with the booked stage show. In addition, due to health codes, outside food will not be permitted in the showcase rooms. This restriction is for everyone’s protection.

A second exciting change for 2018 is the addition of the Tulip Grove Vendor Exhibit space. This is an area of 22 8-ft booth spaces and the area will be open to the public like the McGavock’s vendor area is. A show ticket will not be required to enter either area. Please email info@spbgma.com for booth space rental information.

The third change for 2018 is the purchase of 1 ticket per bed required to reserve a hotel room. To promote an event like this and keep it going for 44 years, it takes a lot of work and effort on everyone’s part. Adjustments need to be made from time to time. Please know that we do all that we can to keep the format the same year to year. Some adjustments are unavoidable.

To address a rumor that is circulating: We are NOT charging jammers to enter the hotel at any time during the weekend. That aspect has never been a part of our event. Jammers have always been welcome and will continue to be welcome at our convention. Their direct support of our event in any way would be greatly appreciated.

Please feel free to email me if you have any questions or if you need any information clarified. Incorrect information will not be of any benefit to our event. We look forward to seeing you at SPBGMA Nashville Convention 2018!

Sincerely,

The Stearman Family

Stephanie L. Jones

Details about the national convention and all other SPBGMA activities, can be found online.