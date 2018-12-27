SPBGMA Midwest Bluegrass Awards nominees

In addition to their national bluegrass awards, the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the nominees for their 45th annual Midwest Bluegrass Awards. Winners are to be announced at their 36th Midwest Convention in Jefferson City, MO on January 12.
And the nominees are…
Bluegrass Promoter of the Year
- Darrell & Ashley Turnbull
- Joe & Lori King
- Don & Bobbie Day
- D.A. Callaway
Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year
- Darrell Turnbull
- Hal Cottrell
- Kelli Jo Kingrey
- Katrina Harper
Bluegrass Album of the Year
- Songs of the Mountains, Songs of the Plains – The Roe Family Singers/Pinecastle Records
- Begin Again – That Dalton Gang
- Walking A Straight Path – The Baker Family/Independent label
- Greater – The Punches/Independent label
Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Wyatt Harman
- Lori King
- Anne Martin
- Elijah Baker
Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year
- Brooke Punches
- Jimmy Campbell
- Larita Martin
- Jacob Metz
Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year
- Joe King
- Emily Punches
- Bull Harman
- David Maravilla
Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year
- Kevin Amburgey
- Hal Cottrell
- Carina Baker
- Bruce Punches
Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year
- Mark Hargrove
- Jeremy Boling
- Randy Denny
- Mike Brodell
Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Trustin Baker
- Graham Punches
- Ed Sellers
- Gerald Jones
Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall)
- Lori King
- Emily Punches
- Jeana Martin Farris
- Carina Baker
Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall)
- Bruce Punches
- Joe King
- Dave Maravilla
- Wyatt Harman
Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year
- That Dalton Gang
- The Bluegrass Blondies
- The Punches
- Potters Wheel
Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year
- Lori King & Junction 63
- That Dalton Gang
- The Punches
- The Bluegrass Missourians
Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year
- The Martins
- Lori King & Junction 63
- Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye
- The Punches
Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall)
- Lori King & Junction 63
- Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye
- Lonesome Road
- The Bakers
Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year
- Lori King
- Bull Harman
- Wyatt Harman
- The Bakers
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!