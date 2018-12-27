SPBGMA Midwest Bluegrass Awards nominees

In addition to their national bluegrass awards, the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the nominees for their 45th annual Midwest Bluegrass Awards. Winners are to be announced at their 36th Midwest Convention in Jefferson City, MO on January 12.

And the nominees are…

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year

Darrell & Ashley Turnbull

Joe & Lori King

Don & Bobbie Day

D.A. Callaway

Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year

Darrell Turnbull

Hal Cottrell

Kelli Jo Kingrey

Katrina Harper

Bluegrass Album of the Year

Songs of the Mountains, Songs of the Plains – The Roe Family Singers/Pinecastle Records

Begin Again – That Dalton Gang

Walking A Straight Path – The Baker Family/Independent label

Greater – The Punches/Independent label

Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Wyatt Harman

Lori King

Anne Martin

Elijah Baker

Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year

Brooke Punches

Jimmy Campbell

Larita Martin

Jacob Metz

Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year

Joe King

Emily Punches

Bull Harman

David Maravilla

Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year

Kevin Amburgey

Hal Cottrell

Carina Baker

Bruce Punches

Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year

Mark Hargrove

Jeremy Boling

Randy Denny

Mike Brodell

Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Trustin Baker

Graham Punches

Ed Sellers

Gerald Jones

Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall)

Lori King

Emily Punches

Jeana Martin Farris

Carina Baker

Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall)

Bruce Punches

Joe King

Dave Maravilla

Wyatt Harman

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year

That Dalton Gang

The Bluegrass Blondies

The Punches

Potters Wheel

Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year

Lori King & Junction 63

That Dalton Gang

The Punches

The Bluegrass Missourians

Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year

The Martins

Lori King & Junction 63

Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye

The Punches

Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall)

Lori King & Junction 63

Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye

Lonesome Road

The Bakers

Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year

Lori King

Bull Harman

Wyatt Harman

The Bakers

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!