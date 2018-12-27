SPBGMA Midwest Bluegrass Awards nominees

Posted on by John Lawless

In addition to their national bluegrass awards, the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the nominees for their 45th annual Midwest Bluegrass Awards. Winners are to be announced at their 36th Midwest Convention in Jefferson City, MO on January 12.

And the nominees are…

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year

  • Darrell & Ashley Turnbull
  • Joe & Lori King
  • Don & Bobbie Day
  • D.A. Callaway

Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year

  • Darrell Turnbull
  • Hal Cottrell
  • Kelli Jo Kingrey
  • Katrina Harper

Bluegrass Album of the Year

  • Songs of the Mountains, Songs of the Plains – The Roe Family Singers/Pinecastle Records
  • Begin Again – That Dalton Gang
  • Walking A Straight Path – The Baker Family/Independent label
  • Greater – The Punches/Independent label

Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year

  • Wyatt Harman
  • Lori King
  • Anne Martin
  • Elijah Baker

Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year

  • Brooke Punches
  • Jimmy Campbell
  • Larita Martin
  • Jacob Metz

Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year

  • Joe King
  • Emily Punches
  • Bull Harman
  • David Maravilla

Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year

  • Kevin Amburgey
  • Hal Cottrell
  • Carina Baker
  • Bruce Punches

Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year

  • Mark Hargrove
  • Jeremy Boling
  • Randy Denny
  • Mike Brodell

Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year

  • Trustin Baker
  • Graham Punches
  • Ed Sellers
  • Gerald Jones

Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall)

  • Lori King
  • Emily Punches
  • Jeana Martin Farris
  • Carina Baker

Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall)

  • Bruce Punches
  • Joe King
  • Dave Maravilla
  • Wyatt Harman

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year

  • That Dalton Gang
  • The Bluegrass Blondies
  • The Punches
  • Potters Wheel

Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lori King & Junction 63
  • That Dalton Gang
  • The Punches
  • The Bluegrass Missourians

Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year

  • The Martins
  • Lori King & Junction 63
  • Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye
  • The Punches

Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall)

  • Lori King & Junction 63
  • Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye
  • Lonesome Road
  • The Bakers

Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year

  • Lori King
  • Bull Harman
  • Wyatt Harman
  • The Bakers

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today