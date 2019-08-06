Sound Biscuit Records launches in Sevierville

Dave Maggard, owner and operator of the Sound Biscuit Studios in Sevierville, TN, has announced the launch of his latest venture, Sound Biscuit Records.

Maggard, who has a long history supporting bluegrass and acoustic artists with both studio engineering and live audio, is ready to add record label exec to the hats he wears in our industry. Also a longtime songwriter, Dave feels that with his audio and video studio credentials he can offer the rising stars of the bluegrass world the ideal spot to start their careers, as well as a comfortable and experienced place for established artists to work.

The studio is recently expanded and revamped, with new equipment brought in, and had been designed for acoustic instruments and voices from the beginning. Dave has contracted with a number of promotional and marketing professionals to enable him to offer the services that artists expect from a label.

Currently working with Sound Biscuits Records are mandolinist Jesse Brock, and singer/songwriters Jada Star & Barry J. Along with the announcement of the label launch, Maggard also has shared the signing of his newest artists, The Grassabillies, from western North Carolina. These guys are a bluegrass power trio with an aggressive stage show and a sound that lands somewhere between traditional mountain music and outlaw country.

The Grassabillies are Robbie Helton on bass, Luke Edwards on guitar, and Randy Saxon on banjo and mandolin. You can visit them online to learn more about the band.

Maggard says that he expects a new project from them next year.

“Sound Biscuit is excited to add the Grassabillies to our growing label. I had the pleasure of working with Robbie Helton a few years ago and we became friends. The Grassabillies have a unique style that pushes the limits of the genre up against the wall. Fun to work with, fun to listen to, and fun to watch. There will be a number of talented guest surprises on the project. We’re working towards a release in early Spring.”

More information about Sound Biscuit and the artists that record there can be found online as well.