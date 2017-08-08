Songs of the Fall Summer Songs Tour in Europe

One question we are asked most frequently is “what happened to those cute Cherryholmes kids who used to tour together with their parents?”

Folks who follow bluegrass closely may already know that Molly, the youngest, now plays fiddle and sings with Mountain Heart, and brother Skip performs with Sideline on guitar. B.J. just recently gave up his fiddle gig with Dailey & Vincent, and big sister Cia, works in a duo with her husband, Stetson Adkisson, as Songs Of The Fall.

Cia and Stetson are touring this month in eastern Europe, with shows in Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic this week. They sent along a note from France, and this video that Richard Cifersky put together of their trip so far.

“Hey, everyone! We are here in Europe for our summer tour! We flew into Prague on 7/30 and have been traveling ever since. Our first show stop was in Vienna on the 31st for a concert at the Beaver Brewing Company. We continued westward through Austria, Germany, and Switzerland on our way to France where we will play at the La Roche Bluegrass Festival tonight! You can keep up with us on Facebook (Songs of the Fall) for pictures and updates. Cheers!!”

We hope to get further updates from their tour before they return to the States.

You can learn more about Songs Of The Fall online.