Song of the Mountains fundraiser on GoFundMe

Song of the Mountains, the popular bluegrass television program syndicated on PBS affiliates nationwide, needs your help.

Produced since 2005 at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA, the show had to go on hiatus during 2020, with the live shows where new episodes are recorded shut down by COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia.

They have been able to resume filming again this year, but after a full season of cancelled concerts, which provide a major source of their funding, the producers have decided to launch a crowdsourcing campaign. A GoFundMe page has been established with a $100,000 goal to both help with ongoing production costs, and allow the show to set up a streaming service to make their 15 seasons of programs available on demand.

Program host Tim White created this video appeal to explain the situation at Song of the Mountains, and their plans for the future.

A number of live tapings are already scheduled for 2021, which will make up the 2022 season on television. Tickets are available online to attend in person, at reduced capacity.

February 6 – Carolina Blue, Broken Angels

February 20 – Kody Norris Band, Fish Fisher w/ James Adkins and Alexis Wilkins

March 6 – Lightnin’ Charlie, Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express

March 20 – Nick Chandler & Delivered, Val Storey

April 17 – Red Rocking Chair

May 1 – Music of The Mountain Minor

June 19 – Grant Maloy Smith

If you have enjoyed this program on TV, with performances from top bluegrass and Americana artists over the years, please consider making a tax deductible donation to their GoFundMe campaign.