Someone Prayed For Me video from King James Boys

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Records has posted a live video performance by one of their new signees, the King James Boys, taken from their recent appearance on the Great American Bluegrass show on the Great American Gospel TV network.

The Boys will be recording for Pinecastle this winter, but until that new project comes out, here’s Someone Prayed For Me.

The South Carolina bluegrass Gospel group features Randy Spencer on guitar, Jesse Owens on banjo, Jacob Jackson on mandolin, Cole Spencer on bass, and Jeff Dover on vocals.

You can follow their tour schedule online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy