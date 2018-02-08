Someone Prayed For Me video from King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has posted a live video performance by one of their new signees, the King James Boys, taken from their recent appearance on the Great American Bluegrass show on the Great American Gospel TV network.

The Boys will be recording for Pinecastle this winter, but until that new project comes out, here’s Someone Prayed For Me.

The South Carolina bluegrass Gospel group features Randy Spencer on guitar, Jesse Owens on banjo, Jacob Jackson on mandolin, Cole Spencer on bass, and Jeff Dover on vocals.

You can follow their tour schedule online.