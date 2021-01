Somebody’s Child – latest from Branded Bluegrass

Indiana’s Branded Bluegrass has finally released their latest full-length CD for Bell Buckle Records, after nearly five years of work. Titled Somebody’s Child, it includes a dozen tracks of new bluegrass music from today’s top bluegrass writers.

Two singles from the record have been popular on bluegrass radio, and we are highlighting the title track today, an eerie song written by Ed Williams. It’s a story of revenge told by a man who exacts his vengeance over the murder of his son by shooting the killer. As the song goes along the narrator recognizes his guilt, and his likely punishment, but justifies his actions by saying that “somewhere somebody’s child is safe tonight.”

It’s sung by guitarist, Larry Norfleet, supported by his brother, Jesse, on banjo, and Larry’s son, Tristen on mandolin, with Mike Martin on bass. Michael Cleveland supplies the fiddle on the whole album.

Here’s a teaser…

The album, Somebody’s Child, is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.