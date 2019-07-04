Some patriotic music for your 4th

When the Independence Day celebration rolls around each year, we can always count on our bluegrass instrumentalists to come through with some patriotic music for us all to enjoy.

Here are a couple that put some banjo and fiddle into the spirit of the 4th.

First, from banjo picker extraordinaire, Ned Luberecki, his 5 string arrangement of The Star Spangled Banner.

And from fiddle and violin master, Mark O’Connor, an arpeggiated version of the same.

Happy Independence Day to all our American readers. Enjoy those burgers and fireworks!