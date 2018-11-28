Smoky Mountain Jamboree this weekend in Knoxville

Folks close to Knoxville, TN have a special treat coming this weekend, as Phil Leadbetter brings one of his all-star bluegrass shows to town.

Billed as the Smoky Mountain Jamboree, and sponsored by WDVX listener-supported radio, the show will feature round-robin performances by top artists supported by a band made up of Leadbetter, Alan Bibey, Steve Gulley, Jason Burleson, and Adam Haynes. They will be joined by Kenny and Amanda Smith, Don Rigsby, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Matt Leadbetter, Carly Arrowood, and Emily Ann Roberts.

Phil tells us that Roberts is a budding singer to keep your eye on.

“Emily was 1st runner-up in Season 9 of The Voice on Team Blake. She is now a very promising country artist whose roots are in bluegrass. Some may remember her performing Country Boy with Ricky Skaggs on that show. We are going to feature her acoustic side. She also has been part of the Girls And Guitars tour earlier this year.”

The Smoky Mountain Jamboree will be held on Friday, November 30 at The Clayton Center For The Arts in Maryville, TN, near the Knoxville airport. Music starts at 7:00 p.m., and tickets are available online.

Phil promises a big time for all at this rare show with so many top artists performing together in unique and interesting groupings.

If you can’t get to the concert, it will be broadcast live on WDVX at 89.9 FM in east Tennessee, and via live streaming online.