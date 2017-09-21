Sideline to Mountain Home

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the Sideline, one of the fastest rising bands in bluegrass, to the label. Both are based in western North Carolina.

Founded by banjo man Steve Dilling, formerly of IIIrd Tyme Out, Lonesome River Band, and The Bass Mountain Boys, the group started as a side project (hence the name), but has rapidly grown into a full time venture based on their driving sound and clever stage banter. Steve’s son-in-law Skip Cherryholmes in on guitar, from the popular family band, Cherryholmes, along with Jason Moore, former member of Mountain Heart and The James King Band, on bass.

Brad Hudson is on reso-guitar and vocals, another veteran of numerous bluegrass and Gospel bands. Two young pickers fill out Sideline, teen fiddler Nathan Aldridge, and Troy Boone on mandolin, currently a student in the ETSU bluegrass program.

After two self-produced projects, Dilling says that he and the boys are delighted to join the Mountain Home family.

“Sideline is so proud and honored to sign with Mountain Home. They have long set the standard as to how a record label should work with and work for their artists. I’m also proud for a North Carolina band to be on a North Carolina label. Mountain Home owner, Mickey Gamble said to me when we signed, ‘Welcome home,’ and I must say, it sure feels like home.”

After the World Of Bluegrass convention next week, Sideline will be making their way to the Crossroads studio in Asheville to get started on their first Mountain Home album.

Ty Gilpin, Marketing Director for Mountain Home, is happy to bring them on board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sideline to the label roster. They are some of the best musicians and guys you can know. Just ask any bluegrass fan! We can’t wait to get them in the studio this fall.”

Look for the record sometime in the spring or summer of 2018.