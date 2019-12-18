Sideline signs with CMC Artists

Cumberland Music Collective in Nashville, aka CMC Artists, has announced the signing of North Carolina’s Sideline to the agency for exclusive representation.

The six-piece bluegrass band has been touring the United States and Canada extensively since forming in 2013 as a side project, hence the name. But original members Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes, and Jason Moore quickly found that demand for the group far exceeded the time they had set aside for it. So the three experienced pros rearranged their lives and took it full time.

Dilling was coming off a long run on banjo with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and had initially thought that he and his son-in-law, Cherryholmes, recently ex of his family’s successful bluegrass group on guitar, and Moore, having just finished a stint with Mountain Heart, would get together a few times each month for regional gigs. Now six years on, they are one of the most popular acts on the circuit, with a polished stage show, a recording contract with Mountain Home Music, and a loyal fan base all over the country.

The band is completed by Zack Arnold on mandolin, Jacob Greer on guitar, and Jamie Harper on fiddle. Their next recording, Break To The Edge, is expected to be released on January 10, and pre-orders are being accepted now online.

Though a relatively new agency, CMC Artists is headed by Lee Olsen, former second to legendary agent Keith Case, and an experienced and well-respected personality in the acoustic music business. He is assisted by Andrew Bestick and Chase Decraene, who will be the primary contact for Sideline.

Other prominent artists represented by CMC in bluegrass include Blue Highway, Seldom Scene, Hogslop String Band, and the Slocan Ramblers.

Contact CMC online for more information about Sideline.