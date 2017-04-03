Scruggs biography to launch at Earl Scruggs Center

If you have, or have been meaning to pick up a copy of Earl Scruggs – Banjo Icon by Gordon Castelnero and David L. Russell, the first comprehensive biography of the man who revolutionized the five string banjo, there is a special book signing event scheduled for May 6 at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC.

Both authors will be on site from 2:00-4:00 p.m. to talk about the book, share stories they collected, and answer questions about the project. Following their presentation, they will sign books for those in attendance.

Castelnero says that he can’t think of a better location for their first book singing.

“With the man and his legend rooted in rural North Carolina, the best place to propel his biography is to be where it all began; in his home community at the building that bears his name – The Earl Scruggs Center: Music & Stories from the American South.”

The Center will also host a jam session during the signing, with musicians invited to bring their instruments and pick along on a set of Scruggs tunes. Special guests on hand will include banjo greats Terry Baucom, Jason Burleson, Marc Pruett, and Kristin Scott Benson. There is no admission fee for musicians who bring their instruments.

A number of pre-registration offers are offered for admission with or without a book purchase. Museum members may attend at no charge. Space will be limited and pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Earl Scruggs – Banjo Icon is available now in either hardcover or ebook editions wherever books or sold, or directly from the publisher.