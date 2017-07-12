Scholarships available to Steve Gulley’s Music Camp in TN

The 2017 Acoustic Music Week with Steve Gulley and Friends is set to start this weekend on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN, with lessons and workshops offered for guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, dobro, bass, singing, and songwriting at every level.

Steve asked us to let everyone know that there are still a couple of scholarships available that cover both tuition and housing for the week, valued at $575. All ages are eligible, with supervision provided for teens 14-17. Students younger than 14 require parents to attend.

For his teaching faculty, Gulley has Kenny Smith on guitar, Phil Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Adam Haynes on fiddle, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Amanda Smith for vocals, Mike Scott on banjo, and Bryan Turner on bass. Steve will work with songwriters and singers, as well as manage the full week’s instruction.

Gulley has a long history in bluegrass music, having worked lengthy stints with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Mountain Heart, Grasstowne, Dale Ann Bradley, and now with his own group, New Pinnacle. Many of his fellow instructors are people he has performed with over the years.

He says that the camp is something he had visualized for years, being able to invite his fellow music pros to the area where he was raised to offer instruction.

“I’ve wanted to bring some of my award-winning musical friends to my beloved mountain home here in the tri-state area of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia for a long time. It’s our chance to share the musical knowledge we’ve gained over our many ears of singing, playing, writing and performing all around the world.”

Anyone wishing to inquire about a scholarship to the Acoustic Music Week with Steve Gulley and Friends is asked to contact Steve directly through his web site.



Full registration details can be found online.