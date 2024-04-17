Same Old Blues from John Graves for digital reissue

CMH Records has another classic recording set for digital re-issue this week, Josh Graves’ 1977 album Same Old Blues.

Graves, or as he was known during his many years with Flatt & Scruggs, Uncle Josh, both plays his reso-guitar and sings on this record, produced by his son, Billy Troy, who also plays guitar. Other musicians featured are Joe Pointer on guitar and harmonica, Ray Cobb on electric guitar, Mike Vaughn on bass, and Burt Hoffman on drums.

In addition to being the first digital release for this album, CMH has remastered it to take full advantage of today’s digital technology. It will be available on Friday, April 19, from popular download and streaming services.

Tracks include:

Same Old Blues False Hearted Lover (Instrumental) Come On Train Down In Columbus Stockade (Instrumental) I’ve Lived a Long, Long Time I Started Loving You Again (Instrumental) Little Maggie Ain’t They Crazy Flatt Lonesome (Instrumental) Cora’s Gone (Instrumental) Josh’s Hound Dog Blues (Instrumental) Cruel Willie (Instrumental)

Keep ’em comin’, CMH!