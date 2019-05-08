Sam Bush to receive honorary doctorate from WKU

Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green has announced that Sam Bush will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Bowling Green is Sam’s hometown, so it should be quite a treat for him to receive the hero’s welcome back there on Saturday.

No one in bluegrass music needs to be told of Bush’s long list of achievements in the music, from early days with Tony Rice in The Bluegrass Alliance, to his trendsetting stint as a founder of New Grass Revival. At 67 years of age, he hasn’t slowed down a bit, and continues to tour widely with his own Sam Bush Band.

The commencement will be live streamed on the WKU YouTube channel, for anyone who would like to watch it all go down.

Many well-deserved congratulations to the future Dr. Bush!